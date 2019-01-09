× Funeral arrangements set for Montcalm Co. crash victims

HOWARD CITY, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been set for a woman and baby killed in a crash in Montcalm County.

Services for 9-month-old Annalee Baker and 18-year-old Samantha Baker will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Community Church in Howard City.

The crash happened Jan. 6 at the intersection of M-46 and Amble Road when the Baker family was driving home from church. Authorities said a vehicle rear-ended the family’s, sending it into another lane and causing a crash.

Annalee was pronounced dead at the scene, and Samantha Baker was taken to the hospital, where she died Monday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family.