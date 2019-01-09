× Grand Rapids teacher charged with possessing child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids Public Schools teacher was charged Wednesday with possessing child pornography.

Philip Paauwe, 32, of Grandville, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

Kent County Sheriff investigators say that they conducted an operation in November 2018 where an undercover officer chatted online with a person who they say expressed interest in having sexual contact with an underaged child. Investigators say that person was Paauwe and he was arrested on Tuesday. They say they found that he was in possession of child pornography.

The Grand Rapids school district has confirmed that Paauwe is a teacher in the district and has been on the job for less than a year. He has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. District officials say they do not believe that any GRPS students were involved and that they are cooperating with authorities.

Anyone with further information should contact Kent County detectives at 616-233-0234.