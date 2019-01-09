Holland teacher on leave after misconduct allegation
HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Public Schools has placed a teacher on paid administrative leave after allegations of misconduct were made by a former student.
In a letter sent home to parents, the district said Kevin Schneider will be on leave while a formal investigation of the allegations takes place.
The district didn’t elaborate on what the former student alleged or if any current students were involved.
The full letter from the district can be read here:
“Dear Parent,
At Holland Public Schools, we are committed to sharing information in a timely fashion with our school community, even when the facts are not yet entirely clear. Over the past twenty-four hours, the district became aware of allegations from former students regarding possible misconduct of one of our teachers.
When allegations involve school personnel, the district will always follow its policies to ensure the well-being and safety of our students while at the same time providing fair due process to the employee. As a result, the District has placed teacher, Kevin Schneider, on paid administrative leave, pending a formal investigation into the allegations.
When allegations arise, it is human nature to want to speculate and discuss what may have occurred. This type of speculation can be harmful to all involved. Let’s instead keep our focus on the many positive achievements that continue to occur across our district. We have outstanding students and teachers doing work worthy of celebration.
Finally, in unusual situations such as this, our protocol is clear and we will continue to take the steps required to understand the concerns in question. We remain committed to keeping you informed. As additional information is available and appropriate, it will be shared. To respect the privacy of the parties involved, as well as to preserve the integrity of the investigation, it is the District’s practice to not comment on an ongoing investigation or personnel matters.
While subconsciously we know this, I want you to know explicitly that what you are doing to help our students achieve their potential continues to make a significant difference in this community!
If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call my office. As always, thank you for your continued support of the students and staff of Holland Public Schools.”