Holland teacher on leave after misconduct allegation

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Public Schools has placed a teacher on paid administrative leave after allegations of misconduct were made by a former student.

In a letter sent home to parents, the district said Kevin Schneider will be on leave while a formal investigation of the allegations takes place.

The district didn’t elaborate on what the former student alleged or if any current students were involved.

