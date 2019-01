Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Leaders at the John Ball Zoo are applauding a reform signed into law in Lansing.

The law, now PA 610 of 2018, allows all Michigan zoos to breed large carnivores by applying for a breeding license. They must meet specific criteria, like being able to provide secure enclosures and habitats and have highly trained staff.

Last year, the zoo had to send its tigers to another state to take part in a breeding program.

The effort was led by state Rep. Thomas Albert of Lowell.