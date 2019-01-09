Josh Turner & Scotty McCreery coming to Soaring Eagle Casino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who’s hungry? Try new flavors in the New Year with Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel’s Tex-Mex family night package! Sundays through Thursdays in the month of January, you can get a room starting at $164 dollars a night! You’ll get an overnight stay in a standard room, waterpark passes, wet beef burrito or chicken quesadilla meals, and a family brownie dessert. For full details or to book your stay, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.

School cancelled due to bad weather? If the roads are clear, head up to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel and treat the kids to a day at the waterpark for only $12 dollars a person. Kids 3 and under can get in for free. Make sure to call and see if this offer is available before traveling. To get your snow passes, call 989-917-4801.

Just announced to the Soaring Eagle Casino concert lineup, Josh Turney and Scotty McCreery are performing April 20.

Josh Turner is one of country music’s most recognizable hit-makers. From his 2003 Platinum-selling debut “Long Black Train”… to his 2017 Billboard number one release, “Deep South,” Turner has scored multiple Grammy, CMA, ACM Awards nominations and received six inspirational Country Music Awards. He’s sold more than 8 million units, and populated the radio with hits like “Hometown Girl,” “Would You Go with Me,” “Your Man,” and “Why Don’t We Just Dance.”

Scotty McCreery burst onto the national music scene in 2011 at age 17, quickly making himself one of country music’s hottest new stars. Now in his early twenties, the talented singer/songwriter has sold nearly 3 million albums, and has received both Platinum and Gold album certifications. He’s also debuted three consecutive albums at number one Billboard chart, achieved one Gold and three Platinum certified singles, and created two Top Ten hits.

Formed in 1967, REO Speedwagon’s unrelenting drive, non-stop touring, and record jumping started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. Today, the band is still together and has sold 40 million albums around the globe. All four band members are still wow-ing audiences worldwide in concert with hits and fan-favorites like “In Your Letter,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” and many many more. See them live in concert on June 7.

Comedian Bill Engvall is back in West Michigan on January 18! Engvall appeared in a Showtime special, A Pair of Joker's with Rosie O'Donnell, followed by hosting A&E's Evening at the Improv and appearances on both The Tonight Show and the Late Show with David Letterman. Then in 1992, Bill won the American Comedy Award for 'Best Male Stand-up Comedian.' Alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy and Ron White, Bill Engvall was part of the enormously successful Blue Collar Comedy Tour concert films. Tickets start at $35.

Tickets to Three Doors Down are now on sale. They'll be in Mt. Pleasant on February 1! This American Rock band from Mississippi formed in 1996. They rose to international fame with their first single "Kryptonite," which placed in the top three on the Billboard 100 chart. Worldwide they've sold more than 20 million albums.

The Soaring Eagle Snocross National is coming back February 1 & 2. It's the most exciting, fan friendly form of snowmobile racing. There will be plenty of big-air jumps, lots of action and world class athletes to cheer on.

Have a carb craving? Head to Soaring Eagle Casino for Vodka Pasta on February 16. Try tastes of Italian and pasta-themed dishes from Mount Pleasant’s top restaurants, along with specialty Tito’s Handmade Vodka drinks. While you eat, there will be live entertainment from “The Guess Who” and “Grand Funk Railroad. Seating is first come, first served, so get your tickets at etix.com..

Is someone in your family celebrating a birthday? Gizi wants to make your birthday special with a wide variety of birthday add-on packages! These add-ons include items like a birthday t-shirt, balloon arrangement, a Gizi card, and so much more! Packages start at $19 dollars. To add a birthday package to your stay, call 989-817-4825.