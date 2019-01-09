Kenny Willekes to return to Michigan State for senior year

Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday
Posted 12:25 AM, January 9, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes announced Tuesday night via twitter that he will be returning to Michigan State for one more season.

Willekes was at his alma mater NorthPointe Christian Tuesday night to be honored at halftime of the basketball game.

He said "My injury obviously affects my decision a little bit but me and my family still sat down an weighed out all the pros and cons."

Willekes broke his fibulia in Michigan State's 7-6 loss to Oregon in the Redbox Bowl on New Years Eve.

 

