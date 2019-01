Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich -- Marshawn Kneeland's put back at the buzzer lifted Godwin Heights to a 50-48 win over visiting Hopkins on Tuesday night.

The Vikings led by as many as 9 points in the 4th quarter and 8 with two minutes to play.

Jaylen Coates led the Wolverines with 18 points, Donnie Ewing added 12. Nolan Smith led Hopkins (0-1, 5-3) with 12 points.

Godwin Heights (2-0, 5-5) has now won 41 straight OK Silver games and will look to extend the streak Friday night at Belding.