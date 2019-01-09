× Man arrested after standoff in Eaton Co.

EATON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after a standoff in Eaton County.

The incident started at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of E. Five Point Highway in Eaton Township, near Charlotte.

Deputies were sent to the area on a report of a man acting erratic. Upon arrival, deputies tried to communicate with the man, but he ran away.

A short time later, deputies heard two series of gunshots in the area and set up a perimeter to contain the suspect. An extensive search that also involved a Michigan State Police helicopter determined the man had gone back to his residence.

Negotiators were called to the scene and were able to get 50-year-old Ray Williams to come out peacefully.

Williams was taken into custody on an outstanding felony warrant, and charges are being sought for Tuesday’s incident.