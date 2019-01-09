Michigan has the worst roads in the U.S., study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A new report Wednesday morning claims Michigan has the worst roads in the United States, according to a study by a company who studies states with the best and worst road quality.

The study is based on results from dash cams in vehicles whose drivers use the app called Payver,which pays drivers a small amount to keep track of road conditions, including cracks in pavement and potholes, to determine which areas have the worst infrastructure.

Researchers believe the harsh roads in Michigan are a result of low temperatures and rough winters.

Other Midwest states such as Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, Kansas, and Illinois ranked slightly better than Michigan.

The best roads were found in more tropical areas like Florida and Hawaii.