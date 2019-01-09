Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Southwest Community Campus High School in Grand Rapids is adding a new public school academy.

The project plans to build the new structure in the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood. The $20 million investment will result in a dual immersion Spanish-English program, expanding the existing campus from Pre-K to high school.

The school board approved the land purchase on Tuesday night.

Along with the school, there will be an expanded health care clinic, new pharmacy, and affordable housing.

Construction is set to begin this spring, and finish in time for classes in the fall of 2020.

2. Kids can get up close and personal with a life-sized dinosaur later this month at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

In conjunction with the "Expedition: Dinosaur" exhibit, Rexie the T-Rex will be at the museum on January 19 and 20.

Rexie will be meeting with visitors and posing for photos at different hours throughout both days.

The meet and greet is offered at no additional cost with general admission.

3. A Grand Rapids business is reaching a large milestone. Spirit Dreams has now been open for 25 years.

The owners of this East Town store have been offering gem stones, singing bowls, and all things holistic health for 25 years.

However, the journey hasn't always been easy, like any small business it's had its share of hills to climb, but Jackie and Jaye say being able to share holistic health with their community has been a true blessing.

To celebrate, Spirit Dreams is offering 25 percent off a different product every day.

4. If you're looking for a new career for the new year, a new list of the best jobs has been released.

The top five were listed based on seven different factors including salary, employment rate, and stress level:

#5- Orthodontist and nurse

#4- Dentist

#3- Physician's assistant

#2- Statis-tician

#1- Software developer

5. As you make your morning brew, there's a new coffee creamer that's sure to put some spring into your step.

International Delight Coffee Creamer is introducing it's new "Peeps" flavored coffee creamer.

Based on the original chick-shaped candies, the company says the new creamer has a "sweet, marshmallow" flavor. It's also yellow, mimicking the original color of peeps.

Even though it's not spring yet, the creamer is expected to hit stores later this week.