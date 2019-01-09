× MSU creating new fund for Nassar victims

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University says it’s creating a new fund to help victims of sports doctor Larry Nassar, months after a similar program was suspended over fraud allegations.

Trustees responded to critics and voted unanimously Wednesday to help victims with the cost of counseling and mental health services. Trustee Dianne Byrum says a dollar amount and other details will be established later.

The previous $10 million fund was announced in 2017. But it was suspended and ultimately shut down by interim President John Engler, who said more than $500,000 was linked to fraud . Campus police said fraudulent claims weren’t made by Nassar’s victims.

Engler said the balance of more than $8 million would be put toward a $500 million lawsuit settlement with hundreds of women and girls. Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for assaulting them with his hands.