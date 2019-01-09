ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Muskegon Co. twp. supervisor resigns after guilty plea in horse neglect case

CEDAR CREEK, Mich. — A township supervisor in Muskegon County has resigned after pleading guilty to neglecting eight horses.

Krystal Smith submitted her resignation Tuesday at the Cedar Creek Township Board of Trustees meeting, effective March 1.

On Dec. 5, Smith pleaded guilty to misdemeanor neglect in a case involving eight horses that were taken from her training and breeding facility.

She is facing a maximum sentence of a year in jail and not being able to own or care for any horses. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17.

