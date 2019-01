Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Sam Vasiu scored 29 points to lead NorthPointe Christian to a 60-56 win over visiting Calvin Christian Tuesday night in boys basketball.

The Mustangs led 16-11 at the half before building an 11-point lead in the 3rd quarter. The Squires cit the deficit to just one late but could not take the lead.

Brock Stevens led Calvin Christian (1-1, 3-4) with 24 points.

NorthPointe Christian (2-0, 3-4) will play at Kelloggsville on Friday, while the Squires will host Hopkins.