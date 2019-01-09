× Police impersonator trying to dupe people out of $$ in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Someone claiming to be a Muskegon County sheriff’s sergeant is making phone calls and trying to scam people out of money.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says there have been several reports of scammers claiming to work for the Sheriff’s Office, with the caller identifying himself as Detective Sergeant Tom Johnson. The Sheriff’s Office does have such an officer with that name, but it’s not the same person making the calls.

So far, there are no suspects.

Police say the scammer leaves a voice message informing the victim that detectives need to speak with someone at the home, and also provide a callback number.

Says the Sheriff’s Office in a news release, “In some instances where a citizen answers the phone, citizens are being told they have outstanding warrants for their arrest and are told they need to purchase ‘Pay Cards’ to post bond or they will be arrested. The caller is also providing a bogus call back number to which a phone tree is reached claiming to be a Sheriff’s Office.”

Police don’t operate that way, and the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents authorities would never call and ask for money over the phone.

Anyone with more information about these incidents is asked to call the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 724-6658 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-CRIME (7463), or report it Online.