Powerball ticket worth $250K to expire Thursday

Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. — A Powerball ticket worth $250,000 will expire if the winner doesn’t claim their prize by Thursday.

The winning ticket had numbers of 07-24-33-49-50, Powerball: 4 to win the prize from a Jan. 10, 2018 drawing. It was purchased at Cleary’s Pub, located at 117 E Grand River Ave. in Howell.

Powerball tickets expire one year after the drawing date, and unclaimed prize money goes to the state School Aid Fund.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.

