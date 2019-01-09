Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday
Read to win prizes during KDL's "Let It Snow" reading program

Posted 11:29 AM, January 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:27AM, January 9, 2019

Kent District Library is once again encouraging people to read with a chance to win cool prizes during their Let It Snow reading program.

Let It Snow is a reading program where adults 18 and older need to read a minimum of six books in different categories now until March 31. Participants who meet the requirements will get a Let It Snow 2019 ceramic 15 oz. mug.

Participants who finish 10 books will be entered into a drawing to win an iPad.

Last year, over 1,400 people participated in KDL's reading program.

Participate online at kdl.readsquared.com or pick up a print form at any KDL branch.

