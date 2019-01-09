Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday
Restaurant to host pre-Valentines Day dinner for those who’ve lost a spouse

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich.– A West Michigan business owner is paying it forward to those who may not have a significant other with whom to spend Valentines Day.

Chef Jenna, at Amore Trattoria Italiana in Comstock Park, is hosting a Valentines dinner for widows or widowers.

The restaurant is partnering with the mental health awareness group ‘I Understand’ to host the event.

It’s planned for Tuesday, February 12th, but space is limited.

If you are interested, you can send a message to the ‘I Understand’ Facebook page,
explain your situation and your interest in attending, and then guests will be chosen randomly on February 1st.

 

