See the latest kitchen trends at Remodeling & New Homes Show

Posted 11:15 AM, January 9, 2019, by

The kitchen is one place where spending money is key, and will add value to a home. Plus, kitchen remodeling also lets homeowners add style and function to the heart of the house.

Randy Joppie from Standard Kitchens discusses what remodeling trends will be seen in kitchens in 2019.

See what other trends can appear in your kitchen at the Remodeling and New Homes show this weekend!

The Remodeling and New Homes Show will take place January 11-13. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for kids.

For more details, visit buildremodelgr.com.

