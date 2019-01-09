Sundance adds documentary about Michael Jackson accusers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sundance said Wednesday that a documentary about two boys who accused Michael Jackson of sexual abuse will premiere at its film festival later this month, while the Jackson estate called the film “just another rehash of dated and discredited allegations.”

The Sundance Institute announced the addition of “Leaving Neverland” to its festival lineup along with “The Brink,” a documentary about former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

The Jackson estate promptly denounced the “Leaving Neverland.”

“This is yet another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson,” an estate statement said.

A description of “Leaving Neverland” says it will tell the story of two men who are now in their 30s and began long-running relationships with Jackson at ages 7 and 10 when Jackson was at the height of his fame.

The names of the accusers in the documentary were not released. Jackson was acquitted of molestation charges in 2005.

The film is produced and directed by BAFTA-winning director Dan Reed. A representative for Reed did not immediately reply to an after-hours email seeking comment.

The Sundance Film Festival kicks off on Jan 24 and runs through Feb. 4.