Suspect sought in fraud and assault at Kalamazoo Co. Meijer store

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in finding the suspect in a fraud and assault incident at a Kalamazoo County Meijer store.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at store at 6660 W. Main Street. Deputies say the suspect was involved in a fraud case and then also assaulting multiple employees at the store as he was running from the scene.

Anyone with information should call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff at 269-383-8748.