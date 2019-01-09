× Two arrested in Kalamazoo drug raid; 27 pounds of crystal meth recovered

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A shipment of 27 pounds of crystal methamphetamine was stopped in Kalamazoo and two people have been arrested, according to Southwest Enforcement Team officials.

The team, which is comprised of sheriff’s departments through SW Michigan, Michigan State Police and other local law enforcement officers, say they learned a shipment of methamphetamine was on the way to Kalamazoo from California and Mexico on Tuesday. Officers executed a federal search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Reed Street in Kalamazoo and intercepted the delivery.

A Kalamazoo man in his 50s and a California man were taken into custody. Investigators say that similar search warrants were executed simultaneously in California and another 30 pounds of methamphetamine was recovered in those locations.

Investigators say that a six-month long operation discovered that over 400 pounds of methamphetamine had been trafficked from Mexico and California to Kalamazoo over the last two years.

The names of the suspects will be released after their expected arraignment in federal court later Wednesday.