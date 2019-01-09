Police: alcohol suspected in 2-car crash; 2 to hospital – Berrien Co.

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says the drivers of a compact car and a pickup truck were taken to a hospital Wednesday night, following a crash between their respective vehicles.

Police say alcohol is “believed to be a factor”.

It happened around 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, at E. Napier Avenue and S. Arent Road in Bainbridge Township. That’s east of M-140.

Police say the driver of a Nissan Sentra crossed the center line on Napier, striking a GMC Sierra. The GMC went off the road and hit a utility pole, shearing it in half. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the Nissan had to be extricated from the car. Both drivers were taken to Lakeland Hospital.

Their names, ages, hometowns and genders were not given in an initial Sheriff’s Office news release.

Police do say the accident investigation continues. Traffic was still being re-routed around the crash scene late Wednesday night.

“The roadway should be open within the next few hours,” said the 10:12 p.m. news release.