ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Police: alcohol suspected in 2-car crash; 2 to hospital – Berrien Co.

Posted 10:37 PM, January 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:40PM, January 9, 2019

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich.  —  The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says the drivers of a compact car and a pickup truck were taken to a hospital Wednesday night, following a crash between their respective vehicles.

Police say alcohol is “believed to be a factor”.

It happened around 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, at E. Napier Avenue and S. Arent Road in Bainbridge Township.  That’s east of M-140.

Photo courtesy: Berrien Co. Sheriff’s Office

Police say the driver of a Nissan Sentra crossed the center line on Napier, striking a GMC Sierra. The GMC went off the road and hit a utility pole, shearing it in half. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the Nissan had to be extricated from the car. Both drivers were taken to Lakeland Hospital.

Their names, ages, hometowns and genders were not given in an initial Sheriff’s Office news release.

Police do say the accident investigation continues.  Traffic was still being re-routed around the crash scene late Wednesday night.

“The roadway should be open within the next few hours,” said the 10:12 p.m. news release.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s