HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- Sophomore Zac Velthouse scored 18 points as Unity Christian beat Holland Christian 63-42 Tuesday in boys basketball.

TJ VanKoevering added 16 points for the Crusaders who have now won 32 straight OK Green games.

Unity Christian (2-0, 6-2) will play at Holland Friday night while the Maroons (1-1, 6-1) will be at Zeeland West.