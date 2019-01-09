Veteran out $11,000 after purchasing stolen Humvee

HOLTON, Mich. -- A military veteran's dream of owning a 1990 Desert Storm-era military Humvee turned into a pricey nightmare. He learned he purchased a stolen vehicle , and now he’s out about $11,000.
Dirk Burkett said the transaction took place via Facebook Marketplace in late September. The Holton resident purchased the Humvee from a private seller in Holland and said everything seemed to check out. That is, until he went through the process of getting the title for the vehicle.
"It was basically like my heart sunk in my chest, because that's a substantial amount of money," Burkett recalled.
Burkett explained the transaction: "We sent him a deposit for $500, and then I got $10,000 in cash, and then I went down and completed the purchase of the truck."
He got the truck home and started looking into the title when he learned the truck had been stolen. Burkett said the Humvee's serial numbers revealed the theft. So he called the Michigan State Police.
"They towed the truck [and] impounded it because it was, in fact, stolen," Burkett said.
"Then I tried to contact the gentleman that I purchased it from and see about getting my money refunded," he explained. "At which point, he told me he has no liability. I need to litigate with the gentleman that stole the truck."
State Police traced the Humvee back to an owner in Kentwood. By all accounts, the vehicle has traded hands at least twice before Burkett bought it.
"The detective said they had a clear picture and the video of the gentleman who stole it," Burkett recalled. "It took just a day or two after I reported it they had caught the guy."
Burkett believes the private seller had no clue about the truck’s origins. Regardless, he wants that seller to give him his money back.
"In my opinion, no one should be profiting off a stolen vehicle," he said. "I feel that everybody should just go down the line and return the money so that nobody's out anything."
FOX 17 called and spoke with the private seller, who said he feels bad for Burkett but said every previous buyer got taken for a ride. The private seller said he didn't make a profit off the sell to Burkett.
Burkett said authorities told him they'd try to list him as a victim in the case, but he said he's not holding his breath for restitution.
FOX 17 has reached out to Kentwood police for more information on the case and an arrest but have not heard back.
9 comments
RG
Beware of everything on Facebook. Facebook Marketplace is loaded with scammers.
Vast Right Wing Conspiracy
And … that’s why you do the deal at the Sec of State – they run the VIN right there and would have determined that it was stolen.
THE EDITOR
“sell” “sale” “sail” pretty much are all the same words right?! who the hell are the editors?
Mike
The very same ones who wrote about the guy who “dived” into the shallow pool and hit his head…
Michael
Never buy a vehicle if the title isn’t in the sellers name. Expensive lesson for this lad to learn.
Jake
He saved my a$$ in Afghanistan, i try to help him when i can. I wish we could do more. I heard some were thinking of a go fund me so he can break even.
Kevin Rahe
It’s not fair that the guy with whom the buck finally stops loses out, while those up the line who pawned it off once they realized they had an unmarketable item lose nothing. Of course, life is not fair, at least here. His honesty will be rewarded some time and some place.
Common sense
He should give the seller the opportunity to refund the $11,000 or break his knee. Or, he could sue him.
Tom Tibortz
Hopefully he had it insured before finding out it was stolen. If so he should be able to file a claim for loss.