Viola Denise Trice "Mickey" reported missing in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Police need help in locating a missing woman in Lansing.

According to the Lansing Police Department Facebook Page, Viola, 55, suffers from medical issues and is in need of her medication. She reportedly could be near downtown Lansing, MI or as far away as Dallas, TX.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.