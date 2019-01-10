ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

3 pedestrians hospitalized after crash in Niles

NILES, Mich. — Three pedestrians were hospitalized Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in Niles.

It happened around 2:56 p.m. at the intersection of 13th and Sycamore streets.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle come to a stop at the stop sign at the intersection when four people walked onto the street, causing the collision. Three of the four people were hit and taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Alcohol and drugs aren’t believed to be a factor in the incident.

