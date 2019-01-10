KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- The Autism Support of Kent County is seeing a growing need for services for those with Autism. They joined us in studio to talk about their new office space and what they offer.
Autism Support of Kent County
-
Kent State recruits Kalin Bennett, student-athlete with autism, to play DI basketball
-
ACLU of Michigan to call on Kent Co. leaders to end ICE contract
-
Kent county receives grant to raise student achievement
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 21
-
Kent County veterinarian’s ‘Vote Republican’ sign outside clinic getting attention
-
-
Make your own terrarium at new Kent County hot spot
-
Kent County Commission considers dissolving county land bank
-
Giving Tuesday: Donations matched when you give to Salvation Army of Kent Co.
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 4
-
Teenager with autism dies after being restrained at California school
-
-
LaJoye-Young sworn in as Kent County Sheriff
-
Couple wanted for defrauding gas stations, ramming county vehicle
-
Police say charges possible after boy hit by car outside school