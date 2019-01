Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We have all been taught to be scared of germs. But as it turns out, most of our bacteria actually keeps us healthy.

Dr. Danielle Whittaker, of Michigan State University, will talk about the human microbiome, how it affects your life, and why you should step away from the hand sanitizer.

The free informational session planned at 8 p.m. Thursday, January 10 at SpeakEZ Lounge, 600 Monroe Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

It is on a first-come, first-served basis.