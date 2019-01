Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you're looking for a fun place to board your furry companion while you're away, you're in luck.

Dogtopia Boarding, Spa & Daycare is open 7 days a week on the northeast side of town.

It's located at 2321 E. Beltline Avenue, N.E., Suite H in Grand Rapids.

If you have questions you can call (616)-222-1630 or email them at grandrapids@dogtopia.com.