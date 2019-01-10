ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Drive Prospect Report: Michael Bethea, Jr.

Posted 11:12 PM, January 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:13PM, January 10, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Michael Bethea Jr. scored 16 points to help the Grand Rapids Drive to a 107-103 win over the Northern Arizona Suns on Thursday night.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s