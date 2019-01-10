GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Michael Bethea Jr. scored 16 points to help the Grand Rapids Drive to a 107-103 win over the Northern Arizona Suns on Thursday night.
Drive Prospect Report: Michael Bethea, Jr.
-
Drive Prospect report – Shep Garner
-
Kennard scores 27 in rehab stint with Drive
-
Drive Prospect Report: Scottie Lindsey
-
Grand Rapids Drive welcome lots of new players for new season
-
Man charged with murder in pizza restaurant stabbing
-
-
Loved ones to pay final respects to Joey Vitale at funeral
-
Suspect in stabbing death of pizza owner Vitale ordered to stand trial
-
Vitale murder suspect expected in Kent County court
-
No reduced sentence for man who murdered pregnant woman in 1993
-
Ask an Athlete – Keenan Evans
-
-
What you need to know about recreational marijuana in Michigan
-
1 person in custody after SnapChat threat at GR school
-
Winter Clothing Drive at Guiding Light