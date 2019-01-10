× Free seminar planned to explore uses and benefits of CBD oil

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Hemp-derived cannabidiol, or CBD, has been receiving a lot of attention for its benefits on human health as many are calling it a game changer when it comes to inflammation and stress.

Even though its growing popularity, some are still not entirely familiar with it and are hesitant about its effects.

That’s why a local health food store, Harvest Health Foods, is hosting a free seminar on CBD at 6:30 p.m Thursday at their Hudsonville location, 4150 32nd Avenue.

CBD comes in several forms and is an ingredient in marijuana different from THC, the compound that gets you high.

