From cauliflower to coconut sugar, Chef Jenn shares 2019 food trends

Fashion and home decor trends are not the only things out there in 2019. Food trends really are a "thing".

So what will everyone's taste-buds be after? We turned to the expertise of personal chef and dietician, Jenn Fillenworth, MS, RD.

The two biggest trends this year are sustainability and healthy foods, according to Chef Jenn. Almost all 2019 trends revolve around keeping food local and eating for better health.

Trend #1: Plant-based foods such as cauliflower “steaks” and eggplant bacon.

Trend #2: Preserved food such as fruits, jams, fermented dill carrots and sourdough bread

Trend #3: Reducing food waste. For example, you can use the tops of your carrots to make something called chimichurri sauce

Trend #4: Coconut Sugar. Consumers are cutting back on regular sugar and are looking for alternatives.

Mediterranean Cauliflower Steak

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

½ cup assorted olives, pitted and sliced in half

½ cup artichokes, roughly chopped

¼ cup sun-dried tomatoes

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ cup feta

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

1 cup of harissa

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Remove the leaves of the cauliflower and begin cutting 1/2 inch thick slices. Brush the cauliflower with olive oil on both sides and season with salt and pepper as desired.

In a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, sear the cauliflower steaks until lightly browned (about 2-3 minutes per side).

Place seared cauliflower steaks on a baking sheet and roast for 12-15 minutes.

Combine olives, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, parsley, and lemon juice in a small bowl. Top each steak with the olive mix and a sprinkle of feta. Serve with harissa on the side.

Eggplant Bacon

Eggplant bacon

Makes ~20 slices

Ingredients:

1 medium eggplant

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons liquid smoke

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

¼ sea salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 250 degrees.

Cut eggplant into thin strips lengthwise, about 1/8” thick. A mandolin will work best for this. Cut the thin long strip in half lengthwise again to resemble the same length and thickness as traditional bacon.

Combine all of the remaining ingredients in a bowl. Using a brush, brush the mixture onto both sides of the eggplant slices.

Transfer the eggplant strips to a parchment lined baking sheet and bake for 30-35 minutes.

Flip the eggplant over and bake an additional 15-20 minutes until browned and crispy. It will continue to crisp after baking.

Enjoy on sandwiches, salads, etc. Stores for up to 6 days in the refrigerator.

Fermented Carrots

Fills one 16 ounce mason jar

Ingredients:

½ pound peeled and trimmed organic carrots

1 large garlic clove, cut in half

2-3 sprigs of fresh dill

½ tablespoons sea salt

Spring water

Preparation:

Cut peeled and trimmed carrots in half and trim to fit mason jar.

Add sea salt to the mason jar and then place carrots in the jar along with garlic and dill. Pour spring water over the carrots and fill until carrots are submerged.

Let sit at room temperature in an air-tight container for at least 3-5 days. You will start to see tiny bubbles form around the top as a result of fermentation. After opening, refrigerate for up to two weeks.

Blueberry Chia Jam

Makes about 1.5 cups

Ingredients:

2 cups blueberries

1 tablespoon lemon juice plus zest

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons chia seeds

Preparation:

Cook blueberries in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook for 10 minutes and stir occasionally to prevent blueberries from sticking to the bottom.

Remove from heat and add in lemon juice and zest and honey. Stir until well combined then add in chia seeds.

Let sit for 5 minutes then transfer it to a glass air tight jar.

Carrot Top Chimichurri

Makes approximately 1 cup

1 cup carrot tops

½ cup cilantro

2 tablespoons fresh oregano

1 Jalapeno, sliced in half, seeds removed

4 Garlic cloves

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

½ cup olive oil

Preparation:

Combine all of the ingredients except the olive oil in a food processor. Blend all ingredients until it begins to form a smooth paste. Slowly drizzle olive oil into the food processor and pulse to combine.

** This recipe is excellent over grilled steak

Coconut Sugar Cookies

Yields 12-14 cookies

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons room temperature butter

1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons coconut sugar

1 large egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine butter and coconut sugar together with a hand mixer or electric mixer. Add in eggs and vanilla and beat until combined.

Mix together flour, baking soda, and salt in a separate bowl then slowly add to the butter mixture until just combined.

Portion out into 2 tablespoon scoops, form a round shape and place on baking sheet.

Bake on a cookie sheet for 10 minutes.

To learn more, check out jennywiththegoodeats.com and follow @jennywiththegoodeats on Instagram.