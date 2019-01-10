× Judge dismisses most of lawsuit against Holland Christian Schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The majority of a federal lawsuit against Holland Christian Schools has been dismissed by a judge.

Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker dismissed four of five claims in a written order, saying the claims didn’t violate federal crimes.

The lawsuit claims Holland Christian violated Title IX by failing to protect a teenage girl from a male student charged with sexually assaulting her. The male eventually pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual assault, and the lawsuit says the school failed to keep him away from the victim during school hours.

Dismissed counts include claims on intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and a breach of contract between the parents and the school district. A count alleging violations of Title IX is the lone claim remaining in the lawsuit.