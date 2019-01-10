Maple Hill Golf to hold giant liquidation sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Need new golf clubs, gear or gifts for the golf lover in your life? Want to see what's new and excited for 2019? You do not want to miss the upcoming sale put on by Maple Hill Golf.

Just for being a FOX 17 viewer, you are invited to head out to the VIP event, tonight, Thurs. Jan. 10 at Cornerstone Athletic Fieldhouse in Grand Rapids, which is located right across the street from Fredrik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

Hours:

Jan. 10: 4p.m. to 7p.m.

Jan. 11: 10a.m. to 7p.m.

Jan. 12: 10a.m. to 4p.m.

This sale is so big that it requires the fieldhouse! Along with new items for 2019, get great deals on last year's goods along with gently loved golf necessities, too.

To learn more, go to maplehillgolf.com