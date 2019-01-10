× MCC moving classes to former Grand Haven funeral home

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College purchased the former Clock Funeral Home in Grand Haven Township, and will start classes there as soon as fall 2019.

“We’ve been looking for a place that met our needs more as an institution. This new facility really meets our needs,” Muskegon Community College Executive Vice President John Selmon said.

Selmon says the former funeral home just makes sense because it has the parking space and size requirements for added classrooms and offices.

Before buying the space for about $378,000, MCC rented a space in the Grand Haven Community Center.

This new location allows for the school to set up for further expansion in Ottawa County.

“The permanent place, more of a commitment to what we’re doing there. It’s exciting,” Selmon said.

Selmon said renovations are in the works before classes start, and the finished product won’t resemble a funeral home.