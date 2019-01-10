ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Michigan lists pain drug Gabapentin as controlled substance

Posted 9:24 AM, January 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:35AM, January 10, 2019

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is listing a drug commonly used to treat nerve pain and seizures as a controlled substance, a step intended to fight the opioid epidemic.

The state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says Gabapentin, also known as Neurontin, can have potentially harmful effects when combined with other opioids.

A number of states have designated it as a controlled substance. The Michigan Board of Pharmacy supported the move.

The Michigan licensing department also is revising training standards for those who prescribe and dispense opioids and other controlled substances.

They will be required to learn about matters such as alternative pain management treatments and counseling patients on the effects and risks associated with opioids.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • April Ludtke

    Hello my name is April Ludtke . Someone said my son Morgan was on TV this morning & I wanted to see if I can quickly find it. It would be something about spacial needs, perhaps autism.

    Reply