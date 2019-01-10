ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

No. 2 Michigan beats Illinois 79-69 to improve to 16-0

Ignas Brazdeikis #13 of the Michigan Wolverines goes up for the shot during the second half of action against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center on January 10, 2019 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Zavier Simpson scored 16 points, Ignas Brazdeikis had 15 and No. 2 Michigan beat Illinois 79-69 on Thursday night to improve to 16-0.

Michigan (4-0 Big Ten) and Virginia are the only unbeaten teams in the country. The Wolverines jumped to a 7-0 lead and coasted past the overmatched Illinois (4-12, 0-5).

Charles Matthews added 14 points for the Wolverines, and Jon Teske had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points for Illinois. Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 15, and Trent Frazier had 13.

