× PFAS town hall meeting delayed by shutdown

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A town hall scheduled to update Plainfield Township residents about the PFAS investigation has been delayed due to the government shutdown.

On Thursday, Plainfield Township Superintendent Cameron Van Wyngarden said the state’s Department of Environmental Quality pushed the meeting back because they don’t know when the Environmental Protection Agency will be available.

Federal EPA employees involved in planning the meeting have been placed on furlough due to the shutdown, so they haven’t been able to prepare an update.

A new date for the meeting hasn’t been set.

“Plainfield Township has bene keeping our residents up to date as much as possible through our weekly email newsletters,” Wyngarden said.

Anyone interested in receiving the newsletter can sign up on the township’s website.