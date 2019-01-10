Reset, reshape and revitalize your body at FiTONIC FiTFEST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you are at the intermediate or beginner level of your fitness and health journey, there will be something for everyone this Saturday, Jan. 12 at FiTONIC FiTFEST / Summit, Sweat Fest & Expo held at Clearwater Place, 1430 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids.

From 8:30am to 12:30pm enjoy speakers & panels based on:

- Taking charge your fitness, health, and life

- Sticky motivation--the kind of motivation that sticks

- Habit formation

- Creating and living a life by design

-How to eat better: the science and behavior of eating

-Body image & feeling confident at every size and age

-Realigning your life with your priorities

-Meditation, mindfulness, and self-care

-Goal setting and goal crushing

--How to reset, reshape, and revitalize your life

Plus a FREE Pass to the SWEAT FEST & EXPO!

Ready to sweat?

1:00p.m.-1:40 pm: Funky Buddha Yoga Power Flow & DJ

2:00-2:40 pm: CKO Kickboxing HIIT Session

3:00-3:40pm: The Barre Code Barre Workout

Plus, you'll be able to meet GR fit-life faves to connect you to the hottest workout spots, healthy foods and supplements, and services to help you get or stay active.

Not to mention, there will be lots of giveaways!

Tickets to the Summit and Festival/Expo are $50 or if you just want to go to the festival/expo, it's $5.

To get your tickets click here or go to eventbrite.