Students raising money to build more classrooms in Dominican Republic

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- Some West Michigan students, are hoping to give the gift of education to kids in third world countries.

Members of the Rockford High School Interact Club have spent the last eight years, building a school in the Dominican Republic, for kids from kindergarten to fourth grade.

But now, they are looking to build even more, hoping to raise about $60,000 to build two more rooms onto the school, for students from 4th to 8th grade.

Students have worked tirelessly, on different fundraisers and events to raise money for the new addition, raising about half of their goal so far.

"We like fund raise and do different things for the community and we host different events and we do different things like breakfast with Santa, where people can come in and eat breakfast for free and it's all donation based," Nicole Huber, interact club president at Rockford High School.

"We do other things like tutoring and we send people to help with Special Olympics and we just do all sorts of things, but right now this year our main focus is raising money to build two classrooms in the Dominican Republic," she said.

Today, is your last chance to buy one of their $10 raffle tickets for a chance to win a shopping spree at Ric's Food Center in Rockford. You can get tickets at Genesis Salon & Day Spa, The Rockford Squire, or at Ric's.

The drawing is planned for Friday, January 11 with the first place winner earning a $500 shopping spree at Ric's.

To learn more about how you can help the students, visit their GoFundMe page.