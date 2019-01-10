ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

3-vehicle crash clears on southbound US-131

Posted 10:09 PM, January 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:11PM, January 10, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  —  A three-vehicle crash backed up traffic Thursday night on southbound US-131 in Grand Rapids, north of 28th Street.

It happened around 8:56 p.m. The crash began to slowly clear around 10:05 p.m.

At one point, traffic had been backed up for a couple miles.

Grand Rapids Police dispatchers initially reported no injuries, with two lanes blocked. But around 10 p.m. they said there might have been an injury, but they couldn’t confirm that.

There was no initial word on what caused the crash.

