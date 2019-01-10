ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Urn with ‘mom’ found in rental home in Wyoming; search on for the family

Posted 3:48 PM, January 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:46PM, January 10, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A West Michigan mom and her daughter are on a mission to return a loved ones ashes to their family.

Tammy Johnson says her daughter was visiting a friend when she found an urn with ashes at a rental home on 36th Street near Groveland Avenue SW in Wyoming.

“They were going to release the ashes, but my daughter said no let me take it and bring it to my mom because she’ll help me find out who it belongs to," says Tammy Johnson, her daughter found the keepsake urn.

The small, silver-colored urn is in the shape of a heart and is engraved with "Mom" and 1926-2017.  But, they still don't know whose "mom" it is.

They took the urn to Cook Funeral Home in Grandville. The owner there says urns like this are often given to multiple family members and contain a small portion of their loved ones ashes.

“Often times families choose a larger pewter size urn similar to this,” says Ron Cook, the owner of Cook Funeral Home.

Cook says it should not be difficult to research and figure out who it belongs to. He hopes to return it to the family soon.

If you recognize it or know whose it may be, contact them at (616) 534-7619.

