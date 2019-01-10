ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Zadina remains confident after World Juniors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Red Wings top draft pick Filip Zadina did not score a goal while playing for his native Czech Republic in the World Junior Championships, but he remains confident.

"It was kind of tough to go back and play Juniors" Zadina sais.  "I played here like 27 games so it was kind of different.  I was just playing my best, I didn't play bad, I payed well but I just couldn't score that's it.  Obviously I want to be better every single game every single day it is not going to stop me or something I am just going to keep going in the gym and on the ice."

Zadina and the Griffins are home to play Belleville Friday and Saturday night.

