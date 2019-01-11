1 killed, 1 injured in Lansing-area shooting

LANSING, Mich. — One woman is in stable condition, another declared deceased after a double-shooting in Lansing.

Lansing Police have identified the victim as 19-year-old Lansing resident, Hanna Barron.

The suspect is described as a black male, average height, thin build, medium complexion, wearing dark clothing.

The shooting happened in the 3900 block of Burneway Dr on Thursday at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Lansing Police Crime Scene Officers, Lansing Detectives, and Michigan State Police ask anyone with information to contact any one of the following immediately:

Detective Matthew Salmon at 517-483-6855, Detective Ellen Larson at 517-483-6817, or Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.