10-year-old in custody after gun brought to Michigan school

Posted 7:14 AM, January 11, 2019, by

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old boy was taken into custody after bringing a loaded handgun to his Michigan school.

Police say the boy made fellow students at Eagle’s Nest Academy in Flint aware that he had the gun Thursday morning and one of them brought it to administrators in the school’s office. No one was injured.

Flint police Detective Sgt. Tyrone Booth told reporters at a press conference that officials are “grateful that it occurred in that manner and something didn’t go wrong.”

Police didn’t immediately say how the child got the gun or why he brought it to the school about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

The boy was being held pending a decision on charges. The Genesee County prosecutor’s office planned to review the case Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s