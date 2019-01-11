× 10-year-old in custody after gun brought to Michigan school

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old boy was taken into custody after bringing a loaded handgun to his Michigan school.

Police say the boy made fellow students at Eagle’s Nest Academy in Flint aware that he had the gun Thursday morning and one of them brought it to administrators in the school’s office. No one was injured.

Flint police Detective Sgt. Tyrone Booth told reporters at a press conference that officials are “grateful that it occurred in that manner and something didn’t go wrong.”

Police didn’t immediately say how the child got the gun or why he brought it to the school about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

The boy was being held pending a decision on charges. The Genesee County prosecutor’s office planned to review the case Friday.