Accused killer to learn if he’ll stand trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Accused killer Jared Chance is in court this morning for his preliminary examination. The judge will decide if there's enough evidence to send him to trial in the murder of Ashley Young.

Young, who's from Oshtemo Township, was found murdered in early December at Chance's home in Grand Rapids. The 31-year-old's body had been dismembered.

Before Young's mom took the stand, supporters formed a prayer circle before Friday morning's hearing. Ashley's mother, Kristine Young, said she got worried when Ashley failed to respond to her phone calls, text messages, and several friends hadn't heard from her. So she contacted the police.

Chance's neighbor, Mario Nelson, also testified. He said Chance bragged about knowing how to cover up a murder. Nelson said he took it as 'banter' and 'tough' talk. But he also recalled a weird sewer-like smell coming from the basement where he found blood. At that moment, Nelson said he told his girlfriend to call 911.

"I don't know if it's normal for anybody else, but there's not supposed to be blood in my basement," Nelson told the prosecutor.

Chance's parents are also charged in the case with perjury and accessory for allegedly trying to help Jared cover up the crime. As of yesterday, James and Barbara Chance are also headed to trial.

A detective is on the stand right now. FOX 17 will have more from the hearing starting at 4 p.m.