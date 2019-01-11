Allendale girls suffer first loss to Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Posted 11:26 PM, January 11, 2019, by

ALLENDALE, Mich -- The Allendale girls have been one of the best stories on the basketball court this season after beginning their season at 5-0 overall. However, on Friday night, Grand Rapids Catholic Central came away with the 58-25 win as the Falcons suffer their first loss of the season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s