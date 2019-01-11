ALLENDALE, Mich -- The Allendale girls have been one of the best stories on the basketball court this season after beginning their season at 5-0 overall. However, on Friday night, Grand Rapids Catholic Central came away with the 58-25 win as the Falcons suffer their first loss of the season.
Allendale girls suffer first loss to Grand Rapids Catholic Central
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central girls rebound with 54-32 win over Wayland
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central snaps Comstock Park’s winning streak
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central outlasts Covenant Christian in overtime
-
Boys high school basketball set to start a week early
-
Braun’s 25 points helps Grand Rapids Catholic Central to win over West Ottawa
-
-
Allendale pulls away from West Catholic to improve to 3-2
-
West Michigan Christian picks up another win defeating Muskegon Catholic Central
-
Grand Rapids Union hands Northview its first loss
-
From soccer to basketball: Tara Lierman’s athletic career continues at GVSU
-
Allendale girls change culture, snap losing streak
-
-
Battle of OK Black unbeatens leads the Blitz in Week 8
-
West Catholic, Unity Christian playoff showdown leads the Blitz in the 1st round
-
Allendale girls continue unbelievable start with win over Zeeland West