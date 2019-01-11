Artist behind UICA’s Warm Water exhibition explains story behind it

Posted 10:55 AM, January 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:54AM, January 11, 2019

Now at the Urban Institute for Contemporary Art, running through April 28, 2019, Warm Water: New Works by Charles Edward Williams is based on the Chicago Race Riot of 1919. It's a collection of re-narrated visual works revolving around the five Black teens who allegedly caused the death of Eugene Williams in Lake Michigan on Chicago's South Side.

The man behind this exhibition, Charles Edward Williams, stopped by FOX 17 Morning Mix. Take a listen to what he had to say.

The opening night is Jan. 11, 6p.m. to 9p.m. with family day activities planned on Jan. 12 from 1p.m. to 4p.m.

To learn more, log onto uica.org

 

