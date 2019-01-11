Baby left in restaurant parking lot now in CPS care

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a baby left in a restaurant parking lot Friday afternoon was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital for precautionary examination.

Sergeant Brian Buter says the child will be staying in the care of Child Protective Services at least overnight, while the investigation continues.

It all began early Friday afternoon, when sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Family Fare Supermarket on 28th Avenue in Hudsonville on a report of a possible kidnapping involving a four-month-old child. That led to a more extensive police response, before deputies learned that a child matching the description had been found safe at the McDonald’s on 44th Street SW in Grandville – in a car seat.

That’s about six miles away from the Family Fare location.

Investigators say the parent evidently had left the infant in the restaurant parking lot by accident. The child was spotted by a husband and wife, who took the child inside.

The baby later was taken to the Children’s Hospital for the exam, but was not thought to be injured.

Child Protective Services was summoned. No names have been released.