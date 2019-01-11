BYRON CENTER, Mich -- Byron Center senior Nolan Unthank is one of the biggest high school basketball fans in West Michigan. On Friday afternoon, he joined Jason Hutton to break down local hoops.
Byron Center’s Nolan Unthank breaks down high school hoops
-
Alice goes steampunk in BCHS production of “Alice in Wonderland”
-
Three sets of brothers help Byron Center to strong start on the ice
-
Florida Georgia Line drummer to visit West Michigan School
-
High school football players suspended for running naked with Oreos wedged in buttocks
-
Maranka leads Angels to win over Hornets
-
-
The Big Reds to open basketball season Friday after long wait
-
Girls basketball player remains benched for $857.20 check
-
Mom collecting art supplies for hospital kids in son’s memory
-
Overnight break-ins at two more Kent Co. cell phone stores
-
Byron Center shuts out Jenison in divisional showdown
-
-
Help support Attic After School’s mission at their annual auction fundraiser
-
Clothesline Consignments has high quality clothing at low prices
-
2 injured in school bus crash in Georgetown Twp.